"After my national service as a bank teller, I have been home for four years searching for a job in my area of study. My mother, who has been supporting me financially, is now piling pressure on me to join her toiletries business, where I would sell on the streets. I am afraid my coursemates will mock me, especially as I completed university with first-class honours. What is the best action for me to take?”

Her mother's advice stems from her own successful experience in the market, indicating that there's potential for success in that line of work. While her degree in business administration might not directly align with street hawking, it equips her with valuable knowledge and skills that can be applied to any entrepreneurial venture, including market trading.

2. Re-examine your definition of success

She should consider reframing her perspective on success. Success isn't solely defined by traditional office jobs or conformity to societal norms. It encompasses fulfilment, financial stability, and personal growth. If street hawking presents a viable opportunity for her to achieve these aspects, then it's worth exploring.

3. Street hawing can provide you with immediate income

Furthermore, the job market may be competitive, and securing an office job might take time. In the meantime, street hawking could provide her with immediate income and autonomy over her work. It's a proactive step towards financial independence and can be a platform for learning invaluable entrepreneurial skills.

4. Don't let mockery from peers deter you

As for the fear of mockery from peers, she should remember that their opinions shouldn't dictate her life choices. She should focus on her journey and aspirations. Surround herself with supportive individuals who encourage her growth and understand the value of hard work and determination.

