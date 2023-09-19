A video of a young lady's massive transformation after travelling from Ghana to the United Kingdom has gone viral

She was working as a street hawker in Ghana prior to her travel to the UK

Netizens who saw the video congratulated her on successfully relocating to the UK

A young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to the United Kingdom has become a source of motivation to many people after she gave a hint of how life is treating her in that country.

Taken to TikTok, @akosuagoddid joined the then-and-now challenge as she shared a clip which chronicled the massive transformation she has undergone in recent times.

Street hawker leaves many in awe as she announces that she is now in the UK

The clip, which had Joyce Blessing's popular tune, Victory, playing in the background, showed her working as a street hawker during her time in Ghana, where her facial expression sought to suggest that she was struggling financially.

It created the impression that she was in desperate need of a change of environment if her dream of living a prosperous life would come to fruition.

The video then showed her trip to the UK and her current reality as she looked radiant and appeared to be having the time of her life judging from how she smiled and even the dresses she wore.

At the time of writing the report, the video captured "forever grateful Lord" had gathered over 2,000 likes and 90 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate her

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady on successfully relocating to the United Kingdom.

Nana Adwoa stated:

I pray my passport will be useful

jxkhalmenanayaa commented:

I tap into your blessings

faustinaarcher579 revealed

it shall surely be my turn

adrielnjambi reacted:

I tap into the testimony

Doreen replied

congratulations dear, I tap into this beautiful blessing Amen

