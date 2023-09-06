A video of a young lady expressing frustration over her life will make you sad

A young Ghanaian lady is pained by how her life has turned out and has taken to social media to make it known.

Adwoa rhrichie, who was sighted in a TikTok video looking very sad and lying on her bed, revealed that she is not making any progress in life as she would have hoped for.

Talking about her situation, she revealed that all her friends have either travelled abroad or are now pursuing further studies, something she can not boast of.

She added that her frustration is even hieghtened because she has no athernative plan to remedy her miserable situation.

"Pov; u watching, all you friends go to uni and others travelling, whiles u are home, not knowing what life has in store for you" the 14-second video was accompanied with this caption.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1700 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians encouage the young lady

Netizens who reacted to the video encouraged the young lady, with many urging her not to give up hope.

Youtube: Gideon Multimedia TV stated:

Don’t compare yourself to your friends.Tomorrow is unpredictable.There is 6am and 6pm in day.If yours is not 6am,it can be 6pm.Appreciate life Sis

Rosa reacted:

Me now sometimes I even think it’s too late for me to be wealthy because seeing my mates going and look at me now God when

missmav stated:

I feel your pains am also in the same situation,sometimes it feels like you're dying gradually and you don't feel like talking to people.

Efya coco revealed:

Dear you will be fine okay…. Six years after shs I’m now entering nursing college…Gods timing is the best.. keep trusting him

Single lady laments in video

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a lady had lamented bitterly that she is still unmarried.

The lady said being unmarried as a lady is something really depressing.

Amrah thanked God for being alive at the moment, but she lamented that she is still not in her husband's house, something she did not like.

