Street Hawker Laments Over Hardship In Touching Video: "I Dont Have Even GH¢1 In My Momo Account"
- A video of a street hawker opening up on the hardship he is going through has gone viral
- The man who looked very sad revealed that he was cash strapped because of the low sales in his business
- Netizens who saw the video encouraged him not to lose hope, with many people pledging to buy from him
A middle-aged Ghanaian man who works as a street hawker has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after expressing frustration over the hardship he is facing.
The man in a viral TikTok video opened up on his plight when a content creator interacted with him to find out how business was going.
Walking in the company of his friend, the man who sells children's slippers, said low sales had plunged him into untold hardship.
"I have been walking the whole day, and no one has bought from me," he said, looking visibly sad.
Quizzed on whether he could give out ¢100 from his mobile money account for free, the hawker man responded in the negative.
He explained said his answer was premised on the fact he doesn't have that amount in his mobile money account.
"I don't have even 1 cedi in my momo account, recently I cried when my mum called to ask for ¢50."
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 300 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the concerns the street hawker
Netizens who saw the video encouraged the young man not to give up hope but to keep on working harder
Mercy Akansweun indicated:
When I meet them like this I buy one not because I have money but something pushed me to just buy . God bless our hustle
Bana Da Beat stated:
sometimes i don't sympathize with we citizens, we are the same people defending the leaders
RICHIE SpicE commented
And he is working ooo hrrr hmm may God keep on keeping us
thewaskey reacted:
whenever I see someone with this profile I see what's in the person.. good job bro
GOD FIRST
it really painful,the street is suffering then our leaders will be parking billions of money in their room,God will punish them all for our suffering
Tired street hawker resting
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another street hawker who paused her work to rest by the roadside with a load of tomatoes has stirred emotions among many netizens.
The picture was shared on Twitter by Nana Aba Anamoah and touched on the challenging realities faced by street hawkers.
