A video of a street hawker opening up on the hardship he is going through has gone viral

The man who looked very sad revealed that he was cash strapped because of the low sales in his business

Netizens who saw the video encouraged him not to lose hope, with many people pledging to buy from him

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A middle-aged Ghanaian man who works as a street hawker has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after expressing frustration over the hardship he is facing.

The man in a viral TikTok video opened up on his plight when a content creator interacted with him to find out how business was going.

Hawker laments hardship in video Photo credit:@iambigcedi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Walking in the company of his friend, the man who sells children's slippers, said low sales had plunged him into untold hardship.

"I have been walking the whole day, and no one has bought from me," he said, looking visibly sad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Quizzed on whether he could give out ¢100 from his mobile money account for free, the hawker man responded in the negative.

He explained said his answer was premised on the fact he doesn't have that amount in his mobile money account.

"I don't have even 1 cedi in my momo account, recently I cried when my mum called to ask for ¢50."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the concerns the street hawker

Netizens who saw the video encouraged the young man not to give up hope but to keep on working harder

Mercy Akansweun indicated:

When I meet them like this I buy one not because I have money but something pushed me to just buy . God bless our hustle

Bana Da Beat stated:

sometimes i don't sympathize with we citizens, we are the same people defending the leaders

RICHIE SpicE commented

And he is working ooo hrrr hmm may God keep on keeping us

thewaskey reacted:

whenever I see someone with this profile I see what's in the person.. good job bro

GOD FIRST

it really painful,the street is suffering then our leaders will be parking billions of money in their room,God will punish them all for our suffering

Tired street hawker resting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another street hawker who paused her work to rest by the roadside with a load of tomatoes has stirred emotions among many netizens.

The picture was shared on Twitter by Nana Aba Anamoah and touched on the challenging realities faced by street hawkers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh