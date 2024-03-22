A man is thinking of leaving Greater Accra because of high rent prices but is unsure about what his prospects are

Divine Aggor, the CEO of the Rentchamber Group, offered advice to the man looking to make an informed choice

Divine noted that rent was undoubtedly cheaper outside Accra, but there were other things to consider

Rent in Greater Accra is killing me, and I am seriously considering moving out. But I have never lived outside Accra, and I’m worried maybe the grass isn’t greener on the other side. Is moving outside of Accra, even to the Eastern or Central regions a better option?

Rent outside Accra is believed to be much cheaper.

Housing expert shares some advise

Divine Aggor is the CEO of the Rentchamber Group and works in policy advocacy for affordable and sustainable housing solutions.

No brainer decision

If you are considering moving just because of rent, living outside Accra and working is clearly better and significantly cheaper. You should factor other issues in and see if it will be advantageous. For example, security, education for kids and transport costs, among others

I have lived in six different regions; they all provided better experiences than those in Greater Accra.

Work considerations

If you have systems in place that allow you to work outside Accra, like remote work or a transfer, then I don’t see why you should stay in Accra and be squeezing yourself to pay so much rent.

Better value for money

Aside from better rent prices, real estate is in better condition because it is a new property. These areas are now developing and have more modern features, unlike some older rental properties in parts of Accra, which will still charge you an arm and a leg.

