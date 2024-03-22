A video of a young lady opening up on life in Ghana has got people talking on social media

She admitted that she had to make some compromises because of the high cost of living in Ghana

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by the young lady

A young lady who relocated from the United States to Ghana has opened up about the pros and cons of living in the country.

In a TikTok video, the young lady @eafriyie96 said her decision to relocate was primarily because she wanted to remain financially disciplined.

After having spent five months in the country, she has concluded that the cost of living in Accra is high, forcing her to adopt specific measures to cut down on expenditure.

Among the things she does include boarding commercial minibuses known in local parlance as trotro, going to Makola market to get food items, as well as patronizing the services of local salons.

The video of the lady opening up on her stay in Ghana was captioned:

"Being able to save money is definitely part of the reasons I moved to Ghana but its not always easy if you dont have a budget".

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions with some expressing astonishment over the lady's decision to relocate from the US to Ghana.

n_asant reacted:

Forget about the trotro,I will come and pick you whenever you want to go out

Noobslave wrote:

Everyone goes to Accra then complain Ghana is expensive like bro what do you expect

My best life added:

Looking to moving to Ghana or Kenya to get married to my fiancé that is in Nigeria. How do you find a remote job? I am in Canada and they would only

Manuela commented:

I’m thinking of moving to Ghana. Any advice??

Sanatu 2.0 wrote:

I wish diasporans found the courage to immerse in the culture like this. then the overpricing of properties and services would be unnecessary.

