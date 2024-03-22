Kwesi Arthur has opened up about the importance of having a lawyer as an upcoming artiste and encouraged artistes to make it a priority

The musician said in the early stages of his career he did not know better and did not have a lwaywer go through his contract before signing

Kwesi Arthur who was previously signed on to Ground Up, had a falling out with the label over some contractual disputes

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Kwesi Arthur, in an interview with 3Music emphasized the significance of legal representation for emerging musicians.

In the discussion, Arthur shared his personal experiences and urged his fellow artistes to prioritize having a lawyer.

Arthur confessed that during the early stages of his career, he was unaware of the importance of legal counsel.

I didn’t have a lawyer to go through my contracts back in the day, all these kids coming up make sure you have lawyers.

This lack of legal guidance, he believes, led to avoidable complications.

The musician, who was previously signed to the GroundUp Music, experienced a falling out with the label due to contractual disputes. The disagreement, which was a turning point in his career, is likelt to have made him realise the necessity of understanding the legal aspects of the music industry.

Ghanains agree with Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Legend_SzN_ said:

Some artist talk this issue some time ago and ppl like Lewis Arthur didn’t take it serious, that means ppl no Dey take advice serious and still continue the family and friends thing which in de end cost them de most.

DjMN_gh commented:

And issues like this are neva going to end,the upcoming ones will also be in a hurry to sign without lawyers,and when things go wrong they will also come and say the same tin as advise. No artiste in gh can say they didn't hear the issue of kaakie and others years back.idk why

Kwesi Arthur complains about wether

In another story, Kwesi Arthur, in a post on X, lamented about the heat in Ghana, and it sparked reactions from many Ghanaians.

Many Ghanaians reacted, saying they could relate to Kwesi's pain and affirmed that the heat in Ghana has been unbearable for some time now.

There have been a few rains in Ghana in the past few weeks, but the sun's rays remain persistent, with the heat refusing to subside.

