A young Nigerian lady named Abisola Osoko-Fabunmi has celebrated her win after bagging a PhD at the age of 27

Not only did she bag a PhD at such a young age, she also emerged as the best graduating student in Marketing with a CGPA of 4.83

Nigerians have celebrated the young lady on social media, describing her as an inspiration to many people

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Nigerian lady identified as Abisola Osoko-Fabunmi has bagged a PhD in Marketing at the age of 27.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Abisola said she emerged as the best PhD student in Marketing with a CGPA of 4.83.

Abisola Osoko-Fabunmi bagged a PhD at the age of 27. Photo credit: Abisola Osoko-Fabunmi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her words:

"Last week Friday, I was awarded a PhD degree in Marketing with specialization in Brand Equity, Customer Loyalty, and Customer Relationship Management. I emerged the best Phd student in Marketing with a CGPA of 4.83."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Expressing gratitude

The young lady expressed gratitude to God for his grace and strength. She also thanked everyone who was instrumental to her success.

She wrote:

"I am thankful to God for grace and strength. I sincerely appreciate every individual who was instrumental to my success, my supervisors, senior colleagues, the sector considered in my research. I am grateful for the privilege to have experienced the academic rigor as well."

Abisola said she looks forward to contributing her quota to marketing in Africa and across the globe.

Congratulations are in order

Many social media users flooded the comment section of Abisola's post to celebrate with the young lady.

LinkedIn user identified as Tosin Adediran said:

"A big congratulations to you. Welcome and do well in your next endeavor. It's not easy to come thus far here. I'm happy for you. Cheers."

Oluwajuwon Roberts commented:

"This is inspiring. Welldone."

Jessica Oga wrote:

"Congratulations!! You are an inspiration!!!"

Maxwell E. Uduafemhe said:

"Congratulations. You are indeed a queen."

Bode Roberts wrote:

"Congratulations Abisola Osoko-Fabunmi. Keep Growing!"

Man bags PhD at 75

A South African man identified as George Ayisi-Boateng inspired social media with his achievement after bagging his PhD from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, at the age of 75.

Ayisi-Boateng was celebrated on Facebook by a Nigerian man, Olumide Olusanya, who disclosed that the former had his bachelor's degree at the age of 64 and an MBA at 67.

Olusanya wrote:

"His name is Dr George Ayisi-Boateng PhD. Bachelor’s Degree at 64 years and MBA at 67 years.

"This week at 75years,graduated with a PhD from the University of Witwatersrand South Africa. Learning has no limits and so is success!"

Source: Yen