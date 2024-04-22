The Chiefs of the Asogli State remain opposed to the proposal to rename Ho Technical University after Ephraim Amu

The decision has drawn criticism from the Traditional Council and complaints about a lack of consultation

During a press conference on Monday, April 22, 2024, said the plan was regrettable and disrespectful

The Chiefs of the Asogli State restated their opposition to the proposal to rename the Ho Technical University after Ephraim Amu.

The decision initially brought to light in February 2018, has drawn criticism from the Traditional Council due to the lack of consultation with key stakeholders.

Chiefs of the Asogli State remain opposed to the proposal to rename the Ho Technical University. Source: Ho Technical University/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Ephraim Amu is well known as the composer of one of Ghana's most popular patriotic songs, 'Yen Ara Asase Ni'.

During a press conference on Monday, April 22, 2024, said the commitment to the plan was regrettable and disrespectful.

Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII, representing the Asogli State Council, said the move disregarded the university’s identity and legacy.

“The Asogli State Council views the decision to rename the institution without due consultation as an unfortunate, misplaced and disrespectful decision.”

The council has made similar concerns in the past and complained that it was not consulted.

This comes after the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area urged President Akufo-Addo not to rename the Tamale International Airport.

The president announced that Tamale International Airport will be renamed the Yakubu Tali International Airport.

The Dagbon overlord said the renaming of Tamale International Airport after Tolon Naa Yakubu will be contentious.

Students slap bust of Akufo-Addo's father

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some boys were seen smacking a bust of the one-time ceremonial president of Ghana, Edward Akufo-Addo.

The boys were on video complaining about hardship under Edward Akufo-Addo's son, President Akufo-Addo.

The incident, mainly in jest, saw complaints about the 10% tax on bet winnings, in particular.

Source: YEN.com.gh