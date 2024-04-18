The youngest son of Otumfuo has been acknowledged after he represented his school at a conference

He picked up an award at the end of the conference following his impressive performance at the conference

Many people who commented on the post commended Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and his schoolmates

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the young son of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei, has been celebrated by his school, DPS International Ghana.

This comes after he represented his school as a delegate at the Harvard National Model United Nations (HNMUN) conference, which was held in Kenya.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie wins award in Kenya Photo credit: @DPS International GHANA/Facebook

The HMUN conference allows delegates to gain insight into the workings of the United Nations by assuming the roles of UN representatives and members of other international bodies.

In a show of gratitude, DPS International Ghana took to Facebook and praised the participants for their performance at the conference.

In the case of Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the school commended him as he won an award for the Honourable Mention on the World Health Organization committee.

The award was given to him for the valuable insight he offered during committee discussions as he and his schoolmate represented the Russian Federation.

"Nana Kwame Osei Tutu and Prekshika Tyagi: Honourable Mention in the WHO (World Health Organisation) committee representing the Russian Federation. This acknowledges their valuable contributions to the committee discussions and debate skills".

Photos accompanying the post showed Nana Kwame Kyeretwie in an excited mood as he posed for pictures with his award.

At the time of writing the report, the post by the school had raked in over 100 likes and 12 comments.

Netizens commend Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and his mates

Social media users who thronged the post's comment section commended the school for participating in the conference, whereas others also singled out Nana Kwame Kyeretwie for praise.

Francis Pious Igwe Egoeh indicated:

Nana Kwame is very good. I had an encounter with him at GHAMUN at Lincoln Community School . He's very vocal and articulate

Franca Udeabanihu Ani stated:

Amazing guys

Tara Badra reacted:

Congratulations

Diksha Singh indicated:

So the others who too went there and attended as participants, don't get appreciation and recognition from school at all?

Kirti Wandile Chandankhede stated:

Congratulations to all

