A passionate young lady from a township in the Eastern Cape is now officially a student at the University of Oxford in England

Yolanda Mlonzi was celebrated for her stellar accomplishments by the popular social media page, Varsity World

She is studying towards a degree in Social Science of the Internet, focusing on digital trade in Africa

Influential Facebook page, Varsity World shared a feel-good and inspiring story about a young lady who has taken life by the horns and is living her dreams.

Yolanda's academic strengths has taken her all the way to the University of Oxford. Image: Yolanda Mlonzi/Instagram and Varsity World/Facebook

Varsity World dedicated a post to Yolanda Mlonzi who is now a student at the University of Oxford in England.

She shared a detailed caption about her area of study and in part, says:

"I am doing an MSc in Social Science of the Internet and my focus is on understanding how digital trade is progressing in Africa, specifically looking at whether African countries are creating an enabling policy and regulatory environment for digital trade to thrive."

Impressively, the passionate student is also Shirley Scholar, which is a scholarship granted to a select few in her faculty.

Before Oxford, Yolanda first attended the University of the Witwatersrand and thanked her professors who, "inspired her academic interests".

She ended her post in a manner that will motivate many others to follow their dreams no matter how impossible it may seem at first.

"As a black girl who grew up in a township in the Eastern Cape, I am here to tell you impossible is nothing. I'm so proud and humbled by the person I’m becoming.

"I could not have done this without my family, friends and a circle of people who’ve truly helped me unlock my potential," said a grateful Yolanda.

The comment section is beaming with pride as Saffas can't contain their excitement for the inspirational lady. People are sending her big praise and love reading her inspiring words that are sure to motivate others.

Proud comments:

Yoli Ka Ntoni:

"Congratulations, it is possible. You make education fashionable."

Zanele Mvuleni:

"This is what I needed to hear and indeed congratulations on this you deserve it."

Lee Bruce:

"Congratulations. May God bless you exponentially.'

Kamani Ramasamy:

"You make us so proud."

IMbaliyezwe YaMadikizela:

"Stunning yaaaaas."

