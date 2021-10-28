A Ghanaian student, Courage Kwasi Anani, has shared his journey as he becomes a chartered accountant (CA)

In a LinkedIn post, he revealed that he failed several times before finally being admitted to full membership in October 2021

Anani became a CA at the 37th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG)

Courage Kwasi Anani has triumphed through cycles of challenges to become a chartered accountant at the 37th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

Recalling his journey in a LinkedIn post, he revealed that his ''dream was nearly extinguished''.

''I took a look break,'' he said. And, this was due to extreme financial constraints, he said.

Bouncing back

''In 2017, I bounced back after I got my job in 2016. I sat for Financial Reporting and Public Sector and passed!''

However, he faced a challenge when in 2018, he failed Management Accounting and Corporate Strategy.

Determined to achieve his dream, he returned to rewrite the papers and passed Corporate Strategy.

Making it in 2021

''In May 2021, I finally passed Management Accounting, and in October 2021, I was admitted to full membership,'' he said.

Anani admitted that his journey has been tough but it has ended.

''My expectations for the next phase of my career journey are high and hope that my LinkedIn family will help me out,'' he said.

First-Class UEW Alumna is Overall Best Candidate at 37th ICAG

Meanwhile, a University of Education, Winneba (UEW) graduate, Celestine Esi Adzayi, emerged the Overall Best Candidate during the 37th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

The 25-year-old was also crowned the Best First Attempt and Best Female Candidate of the Level 3 CA professional examination, Joy News reported.

Adzayi earned a first-class in Business Administration (Accounting) from UEW in 2020 before joining the ICAG on scholarship.

