Despite earning 6As and 2Bs in the 2022 WASSCE, he has been compelled to put his studies on hold due to financial constraints

In an interview, Ghanaian medical professional Dr Amankrah congratulated the young man for the achievement as he called for support

Kwame Desmond Dzekey, a former Bishop Herman College student, has been compelled to remain home despite his impressive West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The son of a fishmonger obtained admission into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with earned 6As and 2Bs in the 2022 WASSCE but could not enrol due to financial limitations.

Dzekey’s predicament worsened when tidal waves destroyed his family’s source of livelihood in the community of Blekusu near Keta in Ghana’s Volta Region.

Social media user Kwesi Dickson accentuated the young man’s plight on his Facebook account, where peeps reached out to offer different suggestions.

''Please share, like, comment and repost until Kwame gets the scholarship to pursue his dreams ... Let’s push Kwame closer to realising his dreams,” portions of Dickson’s appeal for help read.

Dr Amankrah, a Ghanaian medical specialist, provided encouraging remarks in an interview to celebrate the young man.

''I congratulate him because it's no small feat. Finishing school in Ghana is difficult, but he made it. He should focus on building himself because it's tough in the real world.

''But I hope he gets help to further his education at the university level. May a helper locate him,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

How peeps reacted

Online users, including former UN Chief Editor Ben Dotsei Malor, responded to a request for assistance.

Kofi Anyetei indicated:

Contact Ashesi! They can help.

Ben Dotsei Malor asked:

Bro Selete Avoke: how do we help this bright young brother?

Godson Ransford A. Freeman commented:

These people need the scholarship, but politicians will bypass it and share it among themselves and their families.

Bismark Ahiable mentioned:

There’s an international organisation giving scholarships I shared on my wall. Looking for it and will share it with u.

