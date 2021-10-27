Ernestina Obboh Botchwey achieved 8As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at Sekondi College

As the Best Graduating Student of her school in 2013, she went ahead to further her education at the University of Ghana

Botchwey has celebrated being called to the Bar at the Ghana School of Law as she shared her success story

A University of Ghana alumna, Ernestina Obboh Botchwey, who obtained 8As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been called to the Bar in Ghana.

Botchwey completed Sekondi College and achieved straight As in WASSCE, becoming the first student to clock the feat in the 70-year history of the school.

She furthered her education at the University of Ghana and later went ahead to study law at the Ghana School of Law.

Completing Sekondi College

''So in 2013, I graduated from Sekondi college as the first student to obtain 8As in WASSCE and was adjudged the Second Best WASSCE candidate in the Western Region of Ghana,'' she recalled.

In October of 2021, Botchwey joined a total of 278 students called to the Bar in Ghana.

''Today, I have completed the University of Ghana, the Ghana School of Law, and have been called to the Ghana Bar.''

Celebrated by alma mater

Her alma mater, Sekondi College, honoured her with a Meritorious Award for being the first student to earn such excellent grades.

''Eight years after completing SHS and 70 years of Sekondi College's existence, I was called by my school to receive a meritorious award for having achieved such excellent grades in the history of the school,'' she said.

Botchwey admitted that earning 8As in WASSCE have opened several doors for her. She shared her journey in a Facebook post to inspire scores of people.

Read the full post below:

