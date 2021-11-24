A young lady, Abibat Yetunde, has achieved greatness in her academic career as she got a 7.0 CGPA at master's level from UI

The lady revealed that she has always had to combine working with schooling right before she got to the university

Now a teaching assistant at The Polytechnic Ibadan, the graduate advised young ladies to persevere for greater rewards

A young lady, Abibat Yetunde Adebiyi, has emerged as the best among her peers at the University of Ibadan and graduated with a 7.0 CGPA.

The lady studied structural and materials engineering in the department of civil engineering at the master's level, Muslim News Nigeria reports.

The graduate said she has always combined school with work.

Source: Facebook

What encouraged me

It should be noted that she once got a first-class for her undergraduate program at the same university.

Speaking with the media, Abibabt said she started her tertiary education from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, where she studied civil engineering at both HND and ND levels.

Though it was quite a challenge for the young lady combining her work with masters, the passion for civil engineering served as fuel to move on.

Sacrifice and reward

Abibat who now works as a teaching assistant in the polytechnic revealed that she had always worked and schooled before she became a student of UI.

On her advice to young girls, the brilliant lady said:

“Every sacrifice in life has a reward. Nobody can tell when the reward will come.”

