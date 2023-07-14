Students everywhere who do not have their homes close to the University they attend pay for hostels close by their schools

One hostel in the University of Ghana is the Pent Hall which accomodates hundreds of students on campus

The hostel has released its fees for the new school year, however, social media users think the prices are too high for parents to pay

The Ghana Hostels Limited has released its accommodation charges for the 2023/2024 academic year for the various universities where it operates.

The Ghana Hostels Limited has facilities on several public university campuses in Ghana. Some of them include University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology among others.

The accommodation fees for the hostel in University of Ghana has caused a mixed reactions on social media.

A collage of Pent hostel and the accommodation fees for 2023/2024 academic year Photo credit: @sikaofficial (Twitter) and Kuulpeeps

The prices of the rooms in the hostel range from GHC4,928 for a shared room accommodating four roommates, to GHC35,320 for a single room meant for international students.

Comments from social media users

Some believe it is too high and must be reduced but others argued that those who can afford the fees have already paid for the hostel without complaining.

Read some of the comments from Twitter below:

@gurunkz said:

Pent hostel doesn’t make sense to me !! Who Dey regulate all this Wahala for Universities across Gh

@Esselguy commented:

The funny thing about the Pent hostel prices be say more people pay already haha

@drayy09 wrote:

The whole point is that there’s nothing extraordinary in those pent hostel rooms oo e be branding k3k3 herh

@KwameNanaba said:

What kind of rooms are at the Pent Hostel that a student is supposed to pay GHC 24362? Bunch of extortionists parading themselves as Hostel Owners/Managers. Our system needs a lot of cleansing.

@_jivan commented:

Nah this Pent thing is crazy cuz my 4 year tuition plus hostel fee for Nelson isn’t up to half of this tbh 24,000 gh cidis????

@kojo_Ju said:

We need to have a conversation about how pent keeps on increasing hostel prices and you never see any proper renovations made in the rooms!

Mary Chinery-Hesse reappointed Chancellor of the University of Ghana

Still, at Ghana’s premier University, the institution has appointed Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse to serve a second term as Chancellor.

On July 6, 2023, the University of Ghana Council met to give her the mandate for another five-year term.

She will serve from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2028.

