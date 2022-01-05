The chief press secretary to Osun State Government, Ismail Omipdan, has revealed how a teacher, Abiala Grace Aduke, got a car gift

During the presentation of the gift, the woman cried tears of joy as the new car overwhelmed her with emotions

Many Nigerians who reacted to her story online celebrated with her as they praised the state government

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, has gone on Facebook to reveal that a female teacher, Abiala Grace Aduke, got very emotional after she received a car gift from the Osun State Government.

He stated that the car was presented to her during the state's inter-religious prayer to welcome the year 2021.

The teacher cried as she got the car gift. Photo source: Ismail Omipidan

Source: Facebook

She was happy

Photos shared on the platform showed the woman emotional with her mouth wide open as a man opened the door of her new car.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Other government officials surrounded her. The new vehicle was decorated with ribbons. Nigerians have since praised the intention that went into the gift.

Read the post below:

People congratulate her

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered tens of reactions with over 300 likes. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ajagbe Toyin Taofeek said:

"That should be tear of joy. Congratulations to her. We all know that our Governor as a leader and father is full of good surprises. The gift must have caught the woman unaware. Our oga is not a noise maker and yet he is progressing in all facets."

Fola Sola said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations to her! God bless you sir."

Ojo Shola Creates said:

"Some teachers will receive multiple rewards - some here on earth, others up there....Congratulations to her and kudos to the state govt!"

Ismaila Olayiwola said:

"Congratulations to NUT chairman of Ede North. More blessings."

Teacher gets help

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a retired school teacher, Anne Glancey, one day received an invoice that she was going to be fined up to $3,000 (N1,234,710) daily for all the repairs that needed to be done on her house.

The development made the woman really confused as she did not know where to get that kind of sum since she had no family or friends.

Adam and Kristin Polhemus were the only neighbours she had known for five years. The woman took the letter to them and she got the help she needed.

Source: YEN.com.gh