A kindhearted policewoman, SP Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, has turned around the life of a poor widow in the space of 3 weeks

The beautiful Anambra PPRO of Zone 13 built a fine bungalow for the widow who had taken abode in a mud house

The police officer is famed for her humanitarian gestures to people in different states and is said to have gifted a youth N1 million to commence his photography business

Thanks to Anambra PPRO, a poor widow in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi State wouldn't have to live the rest of her life in a mud house.

This is as the kindhearted PPRO, Superintendent of Police Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, built the widow a beautiful bungalow in 3 weeks.

Prince Ozed who shared the wonderful development in a Facebook post on November 8, 2021, said the building project for the widow was kick-started on the 10th of October 2021.

According to him, the PPRO took interest in the poor widow's situation after an appeal post he made on Facebook and has come clean on her promise to build the woman a house.

While sharing photos of the completed house, he appreciated the policewoman for her kind gesture and revealed it has been handed over to the widow.

The policewoman had wanted the house to be completed in 2 weeks

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, Prince Ozed (whose real name is Odeta Prince Ozoemena) said the SP had actually wanted the building project to be completed in two weeks but his traditional marriage stalled proceedings and this made it three weeks before completion.

On why he was saddled with overseeing the project which cost close to N2million, Prince, a computer graduate who hails from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State said SP Nkeiruka entrusted it to her because she believed in him.

"...funny enough, I'm not related to her or her friend but she entrusted the money in me and believed that I can handle it.

"She just saw a post I made about the widow and she picked interest...

"She is just my Facebook friend. But I have met with her once."

He said the SP has always loved helping people

While showering encomiums on the kindhearted policewoman, Prince revealed that it is actually not the first time she'd be putting a smile on someone's face.

The fashion designer added that she derives joy in doing good.

Prince disclosed that though people have betrayed her in the past when she entrusted them to oversee some kind gestures due to her busy schedule, it hasn't in any way discouraged the SP.

He said:

"That's just her kind of person. This is just one among many things she has been doing. Same month (October 2021) she gifted a youth 1million naira to start up his photography.

"It's just too numerous to mention. I'll just say she derives joy in giving especially."

Netizens praise the policewoman

Onwaeze Cynthia said:

"God of the widow will richly bless and reward you ma Amen."

Ilo Chisom Sylvia wrote:

"More grace mummy . I and my children will never stop Thanking you for the huge amount sent for us during Christmas.."

DE Eagle remarked:

"Wonderful!

"More promotions, more money and more grace to touch more lives in Jesus name Amen!

"Same to all who has the pain of others at heart."

Amanda God'sfavourite Anyigor thought:

"May God bless and replenish her pocket.

"God bless you too, Ozed, for your dedication."

Female pastor builds house for 2-year-old widow

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a female pastor had built a house for a 72-year-old widow who was abandoned by her son.

The pastor who extended the kind gesture through Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation she founded had earlier visited the woman at her dilapidated wooden home.

In a video shared on Facebook by a Nigerian man identified as MC see gobe, the pastor had assured the septuagenarian that she would pull down the dilapidated house and build a better one for her.

The elderly woman couldn't hide her joy upon hearing the promise and she kept thanking the Christian cleric. She also prayed for her.

