Akora Dr Bright Forkuo was a 2014 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant who is now a doctor

The young health practitioner is the current coach leading the Achimota School NSMQ team into the grand finale slated for Monday, October 30

People have lavished him with praises over his accomplishments, dedication, and commitment to his alma mater

Akora Dr Bright Forkuo, a 2014 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, has garnered mild attention over his achievements and leadership at his alma mater.

The Achimota School alumnus and medical doctor has been part of the NSMQ team since 2014, providing support for the school.

Meet The 2014 NSMQ contestant turned doctor who is coach of the 2023 Achimota School finalist. Photo credit: Achimota School.

Source: Facebook

He is now the coach of the Achimota School NSMQ finalist set to face off against Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) and Opoku Ware School in the grand finale on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Dr Forkuo received his basic elementary education at Methodist Model School and his medical degree at the University of Ghana Medical School.

Before enrolling at the university, he attended Achimota School, where he excelled academically. He participated in the NSMQ as part of his extracurricular activities.

Dr Forkuo was recently featured in a post by Achimota School, which received compliments from people.

Read the post below:

Meet the 2014 NSMQ contestant turned doctor who is coach of the 2023 Achimota School team. Photo credit: Achimota School.

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians celebrate Dr Forkuo

Many were impressed by his dedication to Achimota School.

John Reed Kpodzro indicated:

Such a wonderful Akora. He has the school and NSMQ team so much at heart.

Mercy Naa Aki Addo-Quaynor said:

Motown, l wish you the very best. I am a very proud parent of two children of Motown. One is currently there. I love your school keke.

Bright Kwakye posted:

Super proud of my school son! Keep it up Akora Forkuo Bright. Great win to the team at the finals!

Francisca Duah reacted:

Well done Dr! Continue the good work. Motown NSMQ, all the best in the Grand finale. It is done. God is with you. Amen.

Ella Addai commented:

Amazing.

NSMQ grand finale

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) will square off with Opoku Ware School and Achimota School in the grand finale on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The three schools won their semifinal contests against their opponents, with Presbyterian Boys obtaining 44 points to defeat Mfantsipim and Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

Achimota School displayed exceptional prowess in an intense battle, securing one of three available slots in the highly anticipated final. They clinched victory over formidable opponents with 41 points against Wesley Girls' High School (31 points) and St. Louis SHS (26 points).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh