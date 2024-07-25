KNUST has successfully conducted its SRC elections and elected new leaders to run affairs of the council

Students voted for competent leaders whom they believe can take the institution to the next level

The spotlight in the elections is on Samuel Afful, the Vice-President of the newly elected SRC President

A KNUST student has gained the spotlight after the just-ended KNUST SRC elections. Samuel Afful, the SRC's Vice-President, has become a pivotal figure in the polls.

Despite many setbacks in earlier campus elections, Afful's persistence finally paid off, and he emerged victorious when his presidential candidate won the bid.

Samuel Afful has won his first election in KNUST after several failed attempts. Image source: Voice of KNUST

Source: Twitter

Giving an account of his journey of wanting to become a student leader, the mouthpiece of KNUST on X, @Voice of KNUST, highlighted that his ambition began at 'level 100'.

According to the post, in the 2020 Academic Year, Afful contested for the Doctor of Optometry Class Rep and lost out.

The following year, he viced a presidential candidate at the Science Student Association of KNUST and also lost.

A year later, he ran unsuccessful campaign as a presidential candidate at the Science Student Association.

In 2023, Afful managed a presidential candidate at the Science Student Association of KNUST, and the person lost.

However, in 2024, he viced an SRC presidential candidate (Kane Nana Francis) and finally won his first KNUST election.

Afful's story serves as an inspiration for many who may want to quit after several failed attempts.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Samuel Afful's SRC success

Netizens who saw the post were proud of Samuel Afful and took to the comments section to hail him.

@thegyanemmanuel wrote:

"Nkay is clear, lol."

@_IamAsantewaah wrote:

"He try o."

@mvp_khalifa wrote:

"Why he is doing 6 year degree."

@pretty_porti_a wrote:

"Ne ho nso y3 f3…beyond the ordinary."

Two ladies elected among KNUST SRC executives

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that two female candidates have joined the ranks of the KNUST SRC executives.

Samuella Opoku Agyemang and Nana Yaa Aduakye won the various offices they had contested in the just-ended elections.

Netizens who saw the post announcing their victories were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh