Prempeh College won the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition

The team has presented the much-desired trophy to President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has commended Prempeh College for winning the 2021 edition of the NSMQ

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The winners of the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition, Prempeh College, have presented the coveted trophy to President Nana Akfuo-Addo.

The team was at the Jubilee House, the seat of the nation's presidency, in the company of the second President of the Fourth Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, to present the trophy on January 6, 2022.

They were photographed alongside President Nana Akufo-Addo in stunning Instagram photos. The president has commended Prempeh College for winning the 2021 edition of the NSMQ.

NSMQ2021: Prempeh College Presents Coveted Trophy to Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Instagram

Winning the contest

The 'Amanfuo' were crowned the champions of the national championship after they triumphed over the 'Ɔdadeɛs' and the 'Dzololians' (Keta SHTS) in the final contest on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Prempeh College claimed the trophy with 53 points. Six-time champions, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (Presec-Legon) emerged second with 49 points, while Keta Senior High Technical School garnered 30 points.

GH Man Gifts NSMQ Star Francisca Lamini GHc10K Each

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, a Ghanaian man identified as McCarthy Kofi Benny has disclosed that his senior brother has given a cash gift of GHc10,000 to 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, Francisca Lamini.

Benny revealed that he gave GHc10,000 to Francisca's school, Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

This follows Francisca's impressive performance at the grand finale of the just-ended National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Friday, November 26.

Source: YEN.com.gh