A Ghanaian man identified as McCarthy Kofi Benny has disclosed that his senior brother has given a cash gift of GHc10,000 to 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, Francisca Lamini.

Benny revealed that he gave GHc10,000 to Francisca's school, Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

This follows Francisca's impressive performance at the grand finale of the just-ended National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Friday, November 26.

She represented her school with two other male colleagues. Although her school did not win the coveted trophy, Francisca finished the 2021 NSMQ as the Best Female Contestant, making history as the first female to contest in the finales of the NSMQ in the last eight years.

Her exceptional performance at the NSMQ earned her praises and cash gifts from Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post, McCarthy Kofi Benny said he was impressed by Francisca's performance and upon his request, a huge sum of GHc10,000 has been given to her.

''My senior brother Gideon Quashie and my daughter Doreen Quashie on my request this morning presented a cash prize of Ghc 10,000 to Francisca Lamini who excelled to our admiration and gave us all, the reassurance that the girl child can do better if supported, during the NSMQ.

''I have also presented Ghc10,000 to Ketasco as an institution to help groom more Francisca’s for us. As a proud Voltarian, we must endeavor to support our own,'' he said.

Citi FM CEO Sammens holds 'meet & greet' with Ketasco NSMQ Team

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM/TV, Samuel Attah Mensah, popularly known as Sammens, has met the National Science and Maths Quiz contestants from Keta Senior High Technical School.

At the meeting with the respected Ghanaian CEO, Francisca was gifted GHc5,000 for her extraordinary performance in the famous quiz competition.

The rest of the team also had the opportunity to sit together with Sammens and dine with him at an eatery.

