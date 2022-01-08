The former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ishmael Ashitey, has died

He passed at the International Maritime Hospital on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 68

The Ghanaian politician is reported to have died after he returned from the US following a short illness

Sources close to the deceased confirmed that he passed at age 68, following his return from the United States a week ago, after seeking medical treatment for an unknown illness.

About the deceased

Born on November 20, 1954, at Tema in the Greater Region, Ishmael Ashitey, received his early education including primary and middle school education at the Manhean Middle Mixed School in Tema.

He earned his middle school certificate and went on to Kpando Technical Institute in the Volta Region and then to the Accra Polytechnic to study Mechanical Engineering.

In furtherance of his education, he went to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he achieved a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

He holds an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA.

Political career

Ishmael Ashitey joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 1992, rising through the rank and file of the party through hard work and commitment.

He has served as a Member of Parliament for Tema East on three consecutive occasions from 1996 to 2008.

While in parliament, he served on the Mines and Energy, Foreign Affairs, Government’s Assurances, and the House committees, among others.

The late Hon Ashitey served as a Minister of State at the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and Trade, Industry & President’s Special Initiatives under the leadership and government of H E John Agyekum Kuffour.

He was the Regional Chairman of NPP during the 2016 election. Until his demise, he was a Member of (NEC) NPP and a member of the NPP National Council. Hon Ishmael Ashitey is survived by his wife and four children.

