A determined Ghanaian man, Richard Oponin Marfo, has gained admission to his dream school at age 32

He has enrolled at Adisadel College in Ghana to further his education after five previous failed attempts

He first sat for his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2004 and rewrote the last one in 2020

At 32, Richard Oponin Marfo has triumphed through cycles of drawbacks to achieving his senior high school education at Adisadel College in Ghana.

Marfo gained admittance into his dream senior high school after sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on five occasions. He first completed Maria Montessori School at Kumasi in 2004 with an aggregate of 10.

Although he had his eye on his dream school, Marfo was given admission at Sammo Senior High School, where he completed in 2007.

Ghanaian Richard Marfo Gains Admission to Adisadel College at 32 After 5 Failed Attempts. Photo credit: @Sir_Benjaminn

Source: Twitter

Marfo resorted to selling footwear on the streets of Adum and Moro markets to make ends meet.

Keeping an eye on his dream school

Determined to fulfill his dream of enrolling at Adisadel College, he marshaled courage and enrolled at Modern Educational Centre at Abuakwa Sepaase in Kumasi to rewrite the BECE. He obtained an aggregate six in the 2010 BECE, but he was still denied admission to his much-desired school.

Refusing to give up

In 2011, he wrote BECE again, but he was denied admission after attaining aggregate six again. He ended up at Ekumfi TI Ahmadiyya but left after his first year and started a lotto business at Adum.

Marfo would try again at age 26 as a private candidate but was given admission to his first school Sammo Senior High School. He still refused to throw in the towel despite the several failed attempts to secure a place in ''Adisco''.

In 2020, Marfo sat for BECE and gained admission to his dream school Adisadel College at age 32.

