A Ghanaian lady, Elizabeth Naa Abiana Morton, has graduated as the 2021 valedictorian of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)

She swept eight awards, including the Best Graduating Female Student award in Community Medicine during the university’s sixth congregation

Morton also bagged the Vice-Chancellor’s Prize for Overall Outstanding Graduating UHAS Student

Elizabeth Naa Abiana Morton swept a record of eight academic prizes out of 13 categories as she graduated from the School of Medicine of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The Ghanaian student also graduated as the 2021 valedictorian during the university’s sixth congregation on November 12 in Sokode-Lokoe in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Morton bagged the Best Graduating Female Student award in Community Medicine.

Other awards

She then cleared the Best Graduating Student awards in Cardiothoracic Surgery, Medicine & Therapeutics, Community Medicine, and Obstetrics & Gynaecology, as well as three Overall Outstanding Graduating MB, ChB Student awards.

Morton climaxed the ceremony by bringing the house to its feet when she won the Vice-Chancellor’s Prize for Overall Outstanding Graduating UHAS Student.

Valedictory speech

In her valedictory speech, she expressed, on behalf of her graduating class, their profound appreciation to the UHAS Management, Faculty, and Staff ''for creating an enabling environment and nurturing us to be the professionals we are today,'' she said.

Morton completed Krobo Girls' Senior High School as the Overall Best WASSCE Student of her alma mater in 2014.

Ghanaian Lady Becomes Medical Doctor at 21

Meanwhile, Erica Maame Abena Pomaa Ntiamoah Mensah has become probably the youngest doctor in Ghana's recent history as she graduates from the Accra College of Medicine at 21.

Before her, Dr Vanessa Aseye Mensah-Kabu attained the same feat for her batch in 2015 after being inducted in Ghana at age 22.

She completed Holy Child School in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana and subsequently graduated from DaLian Medical University in China.

