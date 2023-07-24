Most schools in Ghana celebrate African Day and cultural day to help students learn more about their traditions

On the said day, the students dress in traditional Ghanaian attires, eat local foods, perform cultural dances and exhibit other cultural things they can learn from

Other students cheer their colleagues on when their performance or exhibition is exceptional

A Ghanaian female student has got several internet users talking after a video of her performing a "magic trick" on her school's cultural day went viral.

In the video, the student wore a grey and white smock with a black piece of cloth tied around her waist as a belt. She was barefooted and had white drawings on her face and legs.

The young student was standing behind her exhibition while all the students cheered her on. She balanced a building block on the top of a champagne bottle and it did not fall.

It is not certain where this happened; however, the language that was heard in the background of the video was Ewe. Again, in the caption of the video on Twitter, Angel TV said it was in the Volta Region.

"Very powerful people. A female pupil in the Volta Region of Ghana performs magic trick during school’s cultural day."

Watch the video below:

Comments from social media users

Several social media users commented on the video. Some said it was no magic but pure physics but others disagreed.

Read some comments below:

@Shag_gles said:

Simple physics. The block is currently firing torpedos which have been converted into beams transporting the chemical structure of the bottle’s atom into prime radiant. In simple terms, It’s just like combining yogurt molecules and Messi was sponsoring the Adonko 1234.

@niiattoha wrote:

This voltain re something else but some of the voltain also use the name to scare people by saying i come from volta region whenever they do some wrong.

@RulesFletcher commented:

These things shouldn’t be encouraged in schools ‍♂️

@IgweokoloElijah said:

There nothing extraordinary about this thing, just know how to balance things

@kutekhid_x wrote:

This is physics not magic

@Bolga_nantwie said:

Whites do this everyday.....it's just pure physics,you just have to apply the centre of gravity of the brick and it'll balance on anything

@SilentVoiceofG1 commented:

This is not magic. It's physics. It's the positioning and the weight. There are many videos on YouTube where small stones are positioned to carry big stones. Pure physics

