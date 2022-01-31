Well known Ghanaian blogger, Edward Asare has recently shared the emotional story of a University of Cape Coast student who is struggling to stay in school

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh revealed that Collins Kumi worked hard to gain admission at UCC after becoming the first person in his basic school to get a single grade in BECE

Collins' low financial background has rendered him unable to pay his school fees and hostel fees hence Ghanaians are being called upon to help

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent post by Edward Asare on LinkedIn has shared the story of a University of Cape Coast student called Collins Kumi who is in dying need of financial support for his studies.

According to the post Collins lost his father who was the breadwinner of his family while in junior high school and life when downhill from there but he worked hard to make history in his school.

Collins posing for the camera Photo credit: Collins Kumi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Edward reported that Collins became the first ever person to get a single digit grade at his basic school in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

After his excellent performance, Collins gained admission at the University of Cape Coast to pursue a Doctor of Optometry but has been struggling to stay in school due to low finances.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It has not been easy for this boy and his poor mother, to the point that Collins has to spend almost half a semester at home during the first semester of his second year in school due to lack of money to pay his school fees, hostel fees and even his pocket money, the post read.

The Edward Asare is therefore calling on Ghanaians to come to the aid of Collins in any way possible.

"Please let us give a helping hand to this boy. DM me or +233209367379. PLEASE LET US HELP A BROTHER", Edward entreated.

KNUST Graduate with just 6 Months Left to Complete Flight Training School in Need of Ghc400k to Finish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Mills Lamptey, a typical Ghanaian young man had a dream to become a professional pilot someday and he took the necessary steps towards realizing that dream right after pursuing an engineering degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2013.

After many unsuccessful attempts to get into the flight training school, he was successfully enrolled through his resilience and hard work.

His journey has unfortunately come to a temporary standstill due to financial difficulties. The bright young man is in need of £50,000 (Ghc409,296) to help him complete his course.

The young man revealed that he has been out of training for almost two years due to the financial difficulties.

Source: YEN.com.gh