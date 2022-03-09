A Ghanaian teenager has built a three-dimensional (3D) model of Shalom Angels Montessori School in Accra

Shadrack Ntiamoah used cardboard, paper, and glue to design the colourful 3D version of the school

Impressive photos of his work have hit the internet, gathering reactions and comments from social media users

A talented young man, Shadrack Ntiamoah, has built a three-dimensional (3D) model of Shalom Angels Montessori School in Accra with cardboard, paper, and glue.

Ntiamoah was 16-years-old while in form three in junior high school when he displayed his genius by building a 3D version of his school.

In photos posted by the school, seen by YEN.com.gh, Ntiamoah proudly posed with his work, smiling for the shots.

''Let’s support this young architect with a retweet,'' the school shared along with his photos.

The impressive 3D building has excited several people, gaining tons of reactions on social media.

Read some of the compliments urging support for the teenager.

@kingofaccra said;

''This is amazing .''

@MaveDee commented:

''Great talent. Impressive. Focus and do more.''

Love-Maz commented:

''Wow, so cute. Love this. You're good.''

