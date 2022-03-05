International Ghanaian model, Nana Akua Addo, has dazzled fans with a pre-independence video ahead of Sunday, March 6

In the Instagram clip, she posed with singer Becca and presenter Berla Mundi in Ghana colours that include red, gold, and green

Fans of the famous entertainers, especially Nana Akua Addo, have gushed over their fashion sense and radiant beauty

Ghanaian star model, Nana Akua Addo, has released a pre-independence video posing with singer Becca and presenter Berla Mundi ahead of Sunday, March 6.

The famous trio wore ensembles in Ghana colours that include red, gold, and green. Their outfits also consisted of glittering designs.

Nana Akua Addo, Becca, and Berla Mundi sported natural hair and sparkly ornaments for the occasion.

Sharing the Instagram video, Nana Akua Addo captioned it as:

''The Independent Woman of the March,'' she said.

The cute video of the three Ghanaian women, famed for their salient roles and contributions to the country's entertainment and media sectors, has gained reactions.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Journalist and TV3 presenter Komla_adom commented:

''Three fire people in one place.''

Darkskinboy8 said:

''Absolutely gorgeous .''

Phyllisnyarko5 said:

''Wow, so beautiful.''

Maleeka_berry commented:

''Nothing more beautiful than the Ghanaian culture.''

Star_ish_kay said:

''Aww! So beautiful.''

