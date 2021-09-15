Fafali is the founder of the shoemaking brand, FALi Collections

The young Ghanaian entrepreneur has revealed that the idea to start a shoemaking business came to her in a dream

Fafali told Truly Ghanaiantv's Efo Selasi that she had the encounter after several attempts to secure employment failed to yield results

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur, Fafali, has recounted how the idea to start a shoemaking business came to her through a dream after several attempts to secure a job failed to yield positive results.

Fafali recalled encountering depressing challenges in her pursuit for a job, including men asking for sexual favours in exchange for employment.

Despite her relentless efforts, none yielded results. She recalls returning home one day exhausted from another failed job pursuit amid tears.

Meet the Ghanaian Lady who used Divine Direction to Start a Shoemaking Business. Photo credit: crabbimedia

Receiving the idea in a dream

Fafali told Efo Selasi of Truly Ghanaiantv how the idea to start making shoes came to her in a dream after praying about the plight.

''I went out once again in search of a job but the endeavour was futile; I was shattered when I returned home ... I placed a white handkerchief and invited God to have a seat. I told him about my challenges and proclaimed the promises in his word to Him. I cried in my room and asked Him to intervene in my situation.

''I sketched what I saw in my dream when I woke up,'' she told Efo Selasi.

Financing the business

Fafali received a business idea but no money to finance the idea into reality, however, she was determined to overcome the impediment.

With support from a church member who set her up with GHc200, she started the venture on the porch of her house.

Opening a shop

After running the shoemaking business for two years, she invested in a shop, where she has been running the business for four years, she attributes her success to her faith in God and prayers.

Fafali debunked claims that shoemaking is a preserve of men, saying the business ''is not a dirty job''.

From Birkenstock to leather slippers and shoes, she is solely involved in the cutting to finishing of the products. Fafali is determined to grow her brand to compete with well-known brands across the country.

Watch her video below:

Source: Yen.com.gh