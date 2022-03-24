In 2019, social media user @joyyycie, and her colleague @Seciliaaaa received their doctoral degrees from prestigious universities

@joyyycie achieved her PhD at Stanford University while @Seciliaaaa graduated from the University of Oxford

@joyyycie took to social media to make their achievement public, sparking tons of reactions from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Black excellence. After so many years, a young lady known on Twitter as @joyyycie completed her doctoral degree at Stanford University, making herself proud.

Joyyycie shared adorable photos of herself and a peer who also earned her doctorate at the University of Oxford.

''PhD obtained after so many years, we finally obtained our PhDs. Stanford University graduate and University of Oxford graduate,'' she shared with the photos.

After Many Years, Lady and Her Friend Earn PhD from Top World Universities. Photo credit: @joyyycie

Source: Twitter

In the shots, @joyyycie and @Seciliaaaa are seen donning their graduation gown and cap. The duo graduated in 2019.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Their adorable snaps have garnered tons of reactions from netizens who were inspired by their achievements.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gained 33 retweets, 8 quote tweets, 432 likes.

How Woman's Daughter Inspired Her to Earn First and Master's Degrees from Top US University

In more stories about academic milestones, YEN.com.gh reported that when Tarsena Owens decided to pursue a degree, she was a custodian at Savannah State University, SSU, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Social Work.

Before her degree, Owens attended Sol C. Johnson High School in the United States of America.

Born and raised on the westside of Savannah, near River Street, she worked at the university for more than a decade.

Ghanaian Lady Bags First-Class Biochemistry Degree from KNUST

Also, a young Ghanaian lady, Janet Asamoah, has completed her undergraduate studies as she earns a Biochemistry degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.

Asamoah achieved a first-class from the prestigious Ghanaian university, making herself and her family proud.

Her senior sister, Regina Asamoah, a renowned Ghanaian journalist has celebrated the academic milestone on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh