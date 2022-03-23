A young Ghanaian lady, Janet Asamoah, has been celebrated as she graduates with a Biochemistry degree

Janet achieved the academic milestone from the Kwame Nkrumah Univerity of Science and Technology, KNUST

Her elder sister, Regina Asamoah, has flooded social media with her photos to heap accolades on her for making herself and their family proud

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Ghanaian lady, Janet Asamoah, has completed her undergraduate studies as she earns a Biochemistry degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.

Asamoah achieved a first-class from the prestigious Ghanaian university, making herself and her family proud.

Her senior sister, Regina Asamoah, a renowned Ghanaian journalist has celebrated the academic milestone on social media.

Photos of Janet Asamoah. Source: Regina Asamoah

Source: Facebook

Proud big sister moment

''Congratulations. Meet my intelligent, smart, confident, respectful, humble, supportive, beautiful, and adorable junior sister, Janet Asamoah.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''She has successfully graduated with First Class Honours in BSC Biochemistry from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

''From St. Augustine R/C School to Holy Child Senior High School to KNUST, you have always been on top of your Academics. You are a perfect example of beauty [and] brains with good character,'' she said.

Regina further mentioned that the Asamoah family is super proud of Janet for her academic achievements.

''I pray God continues to help the Family support you to achieve higher heights. I'm super proud of you, sister. I love you more than you can imagine. Keep shining.''

As expected, the academic milestone has inspired many on social media.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Ronney Bee commented:

''It's evidently clear that intelligence and hard work is your family's signature. Blessings come in different forms. Congrats young champ.''

Eva Kuupuolo said:

''Congratulations to her.''

Elorm Wemegah

''Congratulations to her The world is yours to take!''

Adelaide Opoku commented:

''Wow, my supper girl is grown now. My dear congratulations.''

Ghanaian Mom of 3 Graduates with PhD in Molecular and Cell Biology from University of Ghana

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a mother of three from Ghana, Wilhelmina Annie Mensah, has graduated with a doctorate in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of Ghana.

According to Wilhelmina, the past six years have been a great learning phase for her. And, her years of dedication and commitment to her goal have paid off.

She achieved her master's in Medical Biochemistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana before heading to the University of Ghana to pursue her PhD.

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

Meanwhile, Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh