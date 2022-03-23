Savannah native, Tarsena Owens, was inspired by her daughter to pursue higher education at Savannah State University, SSU

In 2018, she received her bachelor's degree in Social Work from SSU, and in 2021, she earned her master's degree in Social Work

Owens worked as a custodian for 12 years in the Social Science Building at SSU, where she bagged the academic milestones

When Tarsena Owens decided to pursue a degree, she was a custodian at Savannah State University, SSU, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Social Work.

Before her degree, Owens attended Sol C. Johnson High School in the United States of America.

Born and raised on the westside of Savannah, near River Street, she worked at the university for more than a decade.

Pursuing higher education

Her recommitment to continuing her education was sparked in 2015 by a promise she made to her daughter, who she also says is her "biggest accomplishment''.

"I promised her that when she went to college, I would come back to school," said Owens, according to Savannah State University.

For years, she tried to decide on a career that aligned with her true passion for being a caregiver.

Owens was inspired by the work of students in the Department of Social Work as she worked in the Social Science Building. She took action to pursue her dream of attaining higher education.

