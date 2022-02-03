A Ghanaian woman, Wilhelmina Annie Mensah, has graduated with her PhD in Molecular and Cell Biology

She attained the remarkable feat from the University of Ghana with funding from WACCBIP LEGON

Dr Mensah has shared stunning photos on social media sporting her graduation robe, as she posed with her family

A mother of three from Ghana, Wilhelmina Annie Mensah, has graduated with a doctorate in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of Ghana.

According to Wilhelmina, the past six years have been a great learning phase for her. And, her years of dedication and commitment to her goal have paid off.

She achieved her master's in Medical Biochemistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana before heading to the University of Ghana to pursue her PhD.

Recent accomplishment

In a Facebook post, Dr Wilhelmina Annie Mensah indicated that she attained the feat with a solid support system, as she credited her pastor.

''The Past six years, 2015-2021, have been a great Learning Phase of my life. And only God can help a woman do all these. And with the help of a solid support system. God bless you Rev Amoako Kyei Mensah and my entire family.''

Shinning example for all

Dr Mensah joins the ranks of today's modern women who combine their studies with raising their children, and she succeeded at it.

''Within these years, I didn't only attain a PhD in Molecular Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens with Speciality in Nutraceutics (Nutrition in Health or Food as Medicine) at #WACCBIP but also learned to be a wife and mother of three children,'' says Dr Mensah.

She went on to express gratitude to the people who lend their support to her.

''Thanks to everyone who played a role in me getting this far, it's been a long journey that sometimes I think will never end. My family and extended family, I am forever grateful for everything.

''My immense thanks go to Prof Victoria Dzogberfia of KNUST Department of Biochemistry who single-handedly sponsored my masters and to WACCBIP LEGON for funding my PhD both in fees and research. Only God can touch hearts to reach out to a girl who has studied under trees before.''

Dr Mensah's accomplishment has inspired many people, who headed to the comment section of her post to shower her with encomiums.

Daniella Edusei said:

''Thanks for setting remarkable standards. Pushing against the odds and making it happen. Kudus.''

Kofi Acquah-dodd commented:

''Congratulations Auntie Dr Mrs Mina Mensah. The Lord has seen you through praises to his name. AYEKOOOOO.''

Victoria Ansah said:

''Congratulations sweetheart . Wonderful and powerful testimony.''

Missy Kissy B B added:

''God has really blessed you and Congratulations to you mom.''

