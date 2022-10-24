All is set for the 2022 NSMQ finals as Prempeh College, Presec Legon and Adisadel College go head to head

Prempeh College will hoping to equal Presec Legon's feat of winning the coveted trophy back-to-back

Should Prempeh College win, they would have win the trophy six times, just like Presec Legon

Prempeh College moved past Cape Coast giants Mfantsipim School and Presby SHS in Abetifi in the semi-final contest of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) to advance to the grand finale on Wednesday, October 26.

Prempeh College, Presec Legon and Adisco will meet at the grand finale on Wednesday, October 26. Source: UGC/@NSMQGhana.

With this feat, the Kumasi-based school stands the chance to win back the coveted trophy back-to-back for the sixth time. Presec, Legon is the only school that has achieved that feat.

Prempeh College will now meet Presec Legon and Adisadel College at the final contest of the popular science and maths contest on Wednesday.

The grand finale is billed to be a keen contest as Presec Legon also eye’s the trophy after losing marginally to Prempeh College last year.

Adisadel College reached the final by beat Opoku Ware School and St Augustine’s while Presec Legon beat St James Sem and Kumasi High School.

The Primetime Ltd production remains the strongest pull of alumni of secondary schools in Ghana.

Twitter buzzes with 2022 NSMQ tweets

Since Sunday, October 23, 2022, NSMQ 2022 has been trending on Twitter with former and current students of the three schools headed for the grand finale expressing confidence of wining the trophy.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments on Twitter.

Adjor (@thekingadjor) praised Adisco for advancing to the finals:

"ADISCO Check like Madrid before the Season start the Target be say go Finals and shock the Favorites like Chelsea. Good job boys #NSMQSemis"

