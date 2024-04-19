Ghanaian Dr Grace Nkansa Asante's promotion to full professorship in economics at KNUST has earned her academic history in the field

She's become Ghana's first female professor of economics, blazing the trail for many, especially women and girls

The Voice of KNUST amplified Professor Asante's remarkable achievement on X, sparking accolades and admiration for her

Dr Grace Nkansa Asante, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lecturer, has become Ghana's first woman professor of economics.

This comes after the title was conferred on the university's educator by the Department of Economics.

KNUST lecturer Grace Nkansa Asante makes history as Ghana's first woman professor of economics. Photo credit: avgust01/@VOICE_of_KNUST (X).

Source: Twitter

Dr Asante was promoted following approval by the University Council, making her the first woman to glean the title.

The trailblazer is the vice dean at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at KNUST, said KNUST.

Before her current role, she was the Head of the Department of Economics at KNUST from 2019 to 2022. Dr Nkansa Asante's accomplishments include a visiting lecturer position at the Joint Facility for Electives (JFE) of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

See a post celebrating Dr Asante's milestone on X below:

Netizens commend Dr Grace Nkansa Asante

The Voice of KNUST amplified her achievement on X, where netizens complimented her.

@Chris_Amoasi said:

Congratulations, Prof.

@AnaisieFrancis commented:

She's one of the great Professors AERC gave me. Congratulations, Prof. Indeed, I am proud to be one of your Monetary Economics students.

@Samo83249931735 wrote:

Greatness celebrated.

@Mayfredmusic said:

I'm proud to be your student mom... She is perfect. Congratulations.

@kelvin_kudjo posted:

Congratulations, prof.

@SimpsonEmmanu18 commented:

Congratulations to you, Prof.

@mark_bellie celebrated Dr Asante:

Ebi achievement .

@i_adoye commented:

Congratulations ma. Soar higher.

Source: YEN.com.gh