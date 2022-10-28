Hannah Johnson, a determined Black lady has graduated with her master's degree from Wilfrid Laurier University

She has recounted how she surmounted challenges to obtain her postgraduate degree, saying she had to balance her studies with work

Johnson shared her powerful story on LinkedIn, which elicited congratulatory reactions from loved ones

She overcame challenges. A gorgeous Black lady has triumphed over the challenges life presented her to graduate with her master's degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Jostling her work with her studies

Hannah Johnson earned a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Studies from the university. In a LinkedIn post, she recounted that she had to balance her studies with work, but made it despite the difficulties.

Yesterday, I graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Studies

While working and adjusting to a new country when almost all of my support team was in another country. This was no easy feat, she shared with images in which she slayed in a gorgeous outfit.

After walking across the stage to receive her degree, Johnson credited the people who supported her journey to bagging the master's degree.

Major thanks to my aunt, life partner, best friends, and most importantly, my mom - who dedicated her life to seeing that I fulfilled my potential, she said.

Netizens are impressed with her milestone as many congratulated her underneath her post.

YEN.com.gh accentuated some of the comments below:

