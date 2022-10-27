NSMQ contestant, Alfred Ken-Nsiah, and two others from PRESEC-LEGON won the much-desired 2022 trophy

His mother has basked in the glory of his achievement while crediting God for her son's milestone

Speaking to Joy News, she said participating as one of the contestants for his school and clinching the trophy is a dream come true for her son

The mother of one of the contestants for the 2022 NSMQ winners, Linda Lartieku-Nsiah, has expressed gratitude while basking in the glory of her son's achievement.

Photos of Alfred Ken-Nsiah's mom.

Proud mother visibly elated

Speaking to Joy News, the outspoken woman was overwhelmed by her son's performance in the just-ended 2022 National Science and Maths contest.

Lartieku-Nsiah, a pharmacist, mentioned that participating as one of the contestants for PRESEC-LEGON and winning the coveted NSMQ trophy is a dream come true for her son.

She disclosed that Alfred took interest in watching the contest with his grandmother, a Presbyterian, while he was in basic school before gaining admission to the school.

He entered PRESEC and called back home that there was going to be a series of tests. He called back that by the Grace of God he has been chosen,'' she recalled.

Lartieku-Nsiah recounted that the family started praying and supporting him. ''To the Glory of God ... It's a dream come true for my boy, and I cannot imagine his joy,'' she said.

Watch the video below:

