Five Nigerian secondary school students have made their parents and nation proud as they built a car using local materials

Yusuf Adeoluwa, the group's leader, said that getting funding and people to believe in their dream was a big challenge

According to the group, many people thought they were only whiling away time and wasting money on the car project

A group of five Nigerian secondary school students has shown people that Nigeria can go far with the right support for the youth.

The group, which comprised Yusuf Adeoluwa (16), Ali Abdul Azeez (17), Bankole Opeoluwa (17), Otunba Marcus Demilade (16), and Rojaiye Oluwamayowa (16), fabricated a car and spoke about it.

The teenagers said that many people never believed in their dream.

The team lacked fund

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the team leader, Yusuf, said he came up with the idea of the car and had to share it with other members of his jet club.

The first challenge they faced in bringing the idea to fruition was the lack of funds. When Jerry Mallo made his car in 2019, he had the same problem. The group, however, did not allow that to dampen their resolve as they kept all hope high.

Alumni sponsored group's car idea

In Yusuf's words:

" I came up with the idea and met up with some of my classmates that are interested in engineering as we are members of our school (jet club), but we had financial issues.one of us then suggested we write a letter to our school old student association (AGSOBA) for sponsorship of the project."

The letter they wrote to their school's alumni rescued them as they bought their idea and quickly provided the needed fund.

People didn't believe in their car idea

After surmounting their financial challenge, getting people to see the significance of what they were trying to achieve became a hard nut to crack. The team leader said:

"Some people can just come out of the blues and start saying 'what nonsense are you guys making.' It makes us feel discouraged sometimes....but we didn't allow that to stop us. We just kept pushing on till we achieved our aim."

Yusuf added that many people told them that the project was just a silly way to waste money.

During the test drive of the fabricated vehicle, a non-functioning brake made the makeshift car slam into a man's car.

On his future dream, the team leader said he hopes to one day get a scholarship abroad and return to Nigeria to build the country.

