A Nigerian girl from Imo state, Chiemela Stephanie Madu, made distinctions in all the subjects she sat for at the WAEC level

The same student performed well at her FUTO Post UTME where she scored 345 over 400 for the entrance exam to study medicine and surgery

Many Nigerians who commented on her results praised her excellence as some shared their WAEC experiences

A young Nigerian girl, Chiemela Stephanie Madu, has been celebrated by her sister for her outstanding performances in her examinations.

Writing on her Facebook wall, a lady identified as Mhiz Olamma said Stephanie made their entire family proud after having straight distinctions in her WAEC exams.

Chiemela Stephanie Madu cleared all her papers. Photo source: Mhiz Olamma

Source: UGC

I want to study medicine in Canada

The student who hails from Imo state had 345 for her Post Unitary Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Stephanie, however, said that she dreams of studying medicine in Canada. Many Nigerians have commended the young student's brilliance.

See a reshared Facebook post below:

When the post was reposted on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it gathered more reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

kasali_wells said:

"Omo she try o. Public School for that matter. Congratulations."

officialbsolomon said:

"Her jamb score no match the WASSCE performance."

domingo_loso said:

"Fantabulous, my WAEC and NECO result was pretty good too. Bs and Cs."

real_stainlezz said:

"E go pain me if she later open POS shop.... this country."

a__maka said:

"Can only be a feddy girl. Our brain too dy hot."

hrmking_zino said:

"My niece got All A’s too, guess it was a good WAEC year."

Student honoured with cash gift

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported a 16-year-old girl, Joy Abahi Amuh, received a cash prize of N500,000 as the best graduating student in the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Amuh, a student of St. Paul Secondary School, Otukpo in Benue state was handed the cash prize at the sixth annual literacy project organised by the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation in partnership with the Benue Investment and Property Company.

The group managing director of BIPLC, Alex Adum, said the cash prize would help Amuh pursue a quality education.

Source: Yen