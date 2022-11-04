Teachers across the country have declared a nationwide indefinite strike over the appointment of a new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES)

Students from PRESEC, Achimota, and Adisadel College, among others, are expected to bear the brunt of the industrial action which takes effect from today, Friday, November 4, 2022

The striking teachers are drawn from the NAGRAT, GNAT and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-GH)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The leadership of three teacher unions across the country have declared a nationwide indefinite strike over the appointment of a new Director-General for the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah.

The unions comprising the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-GH)–declared the industrial action on Friday, November 4, 2022.

A portrait depicting an industrial action Image Credit: @Classfm913

Source: Facebook

This follows the expiration of an ultimatum the teachers gave to the Akufo-Addo-led government to rescind the appointment of Dr Nkansah.

Teachers Strike: Since Inception Of GES All D-G's Have Been Educationists So Why Now? - Teacher Unions Quiz

At a press conference, the President of GNAT, Rev. Isaac Owusu, in justifying the strike, said since the inception of the Ghana Education Service, 17 Director-Generals have been appointed, all of whom were educationists except for the latest one.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said they would not call off the strike until the government addressed their concerns.

“It is unacceptable for a banker to be appointed as a D-G of the GES instead of an educationist at the same time when many teachers who did the same courses and related ones were rejected by GES because it is not related to education.”

Teachers Strike: Several Directors Are Waiting To Occupy Deputy D-G position - Teacher Unions

The teacher unions also questioned the basis of a third contract extension granted to Lawyer Anthony Boateng. They said the move was unacceptable because several directors are waiting to occupy that position.

The strike, which kicks in today, is expected to affect academic teaching and learning at various secondary schools in the country, including PRESEC, Achimota, Adisadel College and others.

COLA: Striking Teacher Unions Accuse Government Of Holding Them Hostage As Negotiations Fail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some four influential teacher unions in July left the classrooms of public schools over their demand for the payment of their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

According to it was necessary to embark on the strike because the government had shown bad faith and was holding them hostage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh