The Minority has petitioned Parliament to halt the laying of a proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI)

The NDC MPs say if the CI is made to stand, it risks disenfranchising millions of Ghanaians from exercising their mandate

The proposed CI will make the Ghana Card the sole document for the voter registration exercise

Members of Parliament from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have petitioned the august House to freeze the laying of a proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI).

The CI seeks to make the Ghana card the primary identification document for the compilation of a new voters register for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to the Minority, millions of Ghanaian citizens risk being disenfranchised from exercising their mandate if the CI is made to stand.

Clear Backlog Of Ghana Cards Before Proceeding With Laying Of Proposed CI - Haruna Iddrisu

Addressing the media in Parliament on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said the laying of the proposed CI should be halted until the backlog of Ghana Cards has been cleared.

Use Other Evidence of Citizenship Including Passports For 2024 Voter Registration Exercise - Minority Leader

He also added other evidence of citizenship, including the use of a Ghanaian passport and the guarantor system, should be added to the documents for the registration exercise.

“Any further action on the proposed C.I. by or in Parliament should be frozen until consultations have been initiated and concluded with the major stakeholders, especially the political parties, including the NDC and civil society,” he said.

The NDC has maintained its opposition to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) insistence on pushing for the use of the Ghana Card on the grounds that the electoral management body and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are in collusion to rig the 2024 polls.

