Austin Afutu, a member of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz winners from the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, PRESEC, has received a full scholarship.

Photo as NSMQ22 PRESEC winner is awarded a full scholarship by Academic City. Credit: Joy News.

Source: UGC

The prodigy accepted the scholarship, which is valued at $40,000 (GH¢562,000.00) from Academic City University College.

Per Joy News, the Academic City Presidential Scholarship Award targets students with exceptional academic milestones, leadership acumen, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Afutu's scholarship covers his tuition, housing, meals, a laptop computer, a monthly stipend, and transportation to and from his hometown, twice a year.

The prodigy will enroll in a four-year BSc Biomedical Engineering programme at Academic City in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh