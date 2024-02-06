Senior High School science students will no longer be required to study Core and Elective Mathematics

Integrated Science and Core Mathematics will now be changed to General Science and Modern Mathematics for non-science students

The new curriculum seeks to shift learners away from rote learning to acquiring critical learning skills

Science students in Senior High School will no longer be required to study Core and Elective Mathematics as separate examinable subjects.

This change in curriculum will take effect from the 2024/2025 academic year.

Integrated Science and Core Mathematics will now be changed to General Science and Modern Mathematics. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the Director-General of the National Council and Curriculum and Assessment, Professor Edward Appiah, who spoke to Graphic Online, science students must now take Additional Mathematics.

He also said science students would no longer study Integrated Science because they were already studying Pure Science subjects.

Integrated science and Core Mathematics will now be changed to General Science and Modern Mathematics and taken by non-science students.

The directive came about with the introduction of the standard-based and common core curricula.

The Ministry of Education has revised the curricula for pre-tertiary schools in the country.

The new curricula, known as the standard-based and common core, seek to shift learners away from rote learning to acquiring critical learning skills.

In other recent significant changes, the Ghana Education Service reviewed the code of conduct for students in secondary education.

The new code of conduct has been sent to all Directors of Education at the local government level.

The Ghana Education Service posted the new code of conduct online for public access.

Mahama promises to fix problems with free SHS

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS and NHIS if elected president in the 2024 elections.

The former president said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education and health policies with its poor implementation and corruption.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls said this in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen also expressed his views on Free SHS.

The now-independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections said the Free SHS policy is good but needs to be reviewed.

Source: YEN.com.gh