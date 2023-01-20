The West African Examinations Council has set January 25, 2023 to release the 2022 BECE results for school and private candidates

The Council has said it has completed post-examination activities to enable the release of the much-anticipated results

WAEC also asked students and schools with examination malpractice issues to promptly honour invitations aimed at quick resolution of cases

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it has commenced post-examination activities geared towards the release of results for 2022 Basic Education Certification Examinations (BECE) for school and private candidates.

In a press statement, WAEC announced that the release of results for the 2022 BECE for both School and Private Candidates will be done on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

“Investigations are ongoing into examination irregularity cases detected during and after the conduct of the examination”, the statement signed by Rev Victor Brew, head of legal, said

Candidates sit for an examination organised by WAEC. Source: UGC/@waecgh.edu

Source: UGC

The statement also appealed to school authorities and candidates affected by exam malpractice cases to honour invitations promptly for a quick resolution of the issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Candidates are informed that their refusal to honour such invitations shall not impede the Council from making a final determination on the cases in question,” the Council stated.

Some 552, 276 basic school students from 18,501 schools sat for the 2022 BECE that started on Monday, October 17. This number was made up of 276,988 males and 275,288 females.

The number of candidates that registered for the 2022 BECE was 3.48% less than the 2021 entry figure, which was 572,167.

Also, 1,132 private candidates, comprising of 634 males and 498 females, sat for the exams in 2022.

The exams were taken at a total of 2,023 centres throughout Ghana, WAEC said.

Education minister laments youth unemployment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that education minister Dr Yaw Adutwum has complained about the high rate of graduate unemployment in Ghana.

Dr Adutwum attributed the problem to the nature of courses being offered by tertiary institutions.

He said during a speech at a public recently that most of the courses students read do not meet the demands of industry and the job market.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh