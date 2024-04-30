A Ghanaian based abroad has shown great appreciation to his sister for changing his life's story

The man, identified as Godwin, said he owes everything he has today to his sister's kindness

Netizens joined him to thank his sister and prayed over her life

A Ghanaian man who lives abroad has taken to social media to express gratitude to his elder sister for changing his life, moving him from obscurity to a place of abundance.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man identified as Godwin said he owes everything he has become now thanks to the generosity of his sister.

Godwin (left) & his sister (right) Photo credit: godwintoxic/TikTok

Source: UGC

The overly appreciative man explained that his sister paid for his university education and sponsored him to join her abroad.

"If not for her, I would never have gone to the university. A woman who worked hard in the cold weather abroad to take care of me through university for five good years after which she sponsored me to join here abroad," he said

"I call her the destiny helper, she is the one who has helped me in this life. She is the last person I would ever want to have issues with, I remember everything she has done for me and I would never be ungrateful to her," he added.

Godwin also prayed for God's abundant blessing upon the life of his sister and her children.

His followers joined to pray for his sister

Many followers of his TikTok page @godwintoxic join him in singing his sister's praise, with the video reaching over 33k people online.

susuanaasmah3 commented:

"you are good person for honouring your sister in this manner. God bless you Destiny Helper."

YEREBANGA also commented:

"may the Lord richly blessed her, you too you deserve commendation for appreciating her God bless you."

alikalisheikh@gmail.com said:

"God bless you our beautiful sister it's difficult to get people like you in Ghana, thank you."

Christina Ahenkorah also said:

"God bless you owoooi sister. brother thank you for your appreciation."

Franaid interior Decor also said:

"A river that forget it source dries early. God bless your sister and bless you too for not being ungrateful soul She'll live very long."

Ghanaian Lady Celebrates Dad For Relocating Her To Canada

In a previous YEN.com.gh story, a young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express gratitude to her dad for helping her move to Canada

In a video the lady chronicled her arrival in Canada, driving through the street of Ontario

Netizens reacted to her video, praising her dad and tapping into her blessing

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh