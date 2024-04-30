Actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui has revealed that she once contemplated taking her life

Renowned Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has opened up about her harrowing experience with cyberbullying, revealing that she nearly took her life in 2019.

According to her, she considered taking her life because she was overwhelmed by trolls and fake news.

Speaking on Hitz FM on Monday, April 29, Fella Makafui recounted the traumatic incident, stating that the extreme trolling she faced was just too much.

"Somewhere in 2019, I almost committed suic*de over a false issue. My manager, whom I have worked with for nine years, called me over the phone to tell me about it and asked if it were true," she revealed.

The actress admitted that the situation took a severe toll on her mental health, prompting her to seek therapy to cope with the onslaught of negative comments and false allegations circulating online.

"At that point, I felt like taking my life. It got to me, and I had to get into therapy to work on my mental health. It was that bad, which is why I never want to grant interviews or allow such issues to bother me again," she explained.

The mother of one acknowledged the prevalence of untrue articles and rumours about her life, but she has chosen to ignore them, as addressing them would only give further weight to the speculation.

Fella Makafui addresses trending D-Black video

Meanwhile, Fella also broke her silence regarding the controversial video of rapper D-Black sharing a cigar with her inside his club, Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge.

In the same interview on Daybreak Hitz, she disclosed she was only at the lounge to have fun with her friends and would not want to disrespect D-Black and his family by talking about them.

Many people applauded her for her mature responses to the questions regarding Medikal and his reactions to the viral video.

Source: YEN.com.gh