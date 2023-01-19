The minister of education is lamenting the high rate of graduate unemployment in the country

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum says this can be attributed to the nature of courses being offered by tertiary institutions

He adds that most of the courses do not meet the demands of industry and the job market

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the minister of education is lamenting the high rate of youth unemployment.

According to him, this is due to the type of programs that the nation's tertiary institutions are providing.

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Image Credit: @yawoseiadutwum

Education Minister Laments Courses Being Taught In Universities Do Not Result In Job-Creation

Speaking to an audience at the University of Ghana's New Year School, Dr. Adutwum lamented the fact that a number of ongoing programs do not result in the creation of new jobs.

Even while some of the courses are legitimately recognized, he also pointed out that they don't always suit the needs of business and the labour market.

“So many students have enrolled in a diploma in education. They’re being trained for jobs that do not exist. Thousands and thousands are graduating for jobs that do not exist … I think we need to focus on courses that have relevance to that particular student and to the nation”, he said.

In order to close the gap between industry and academia, he also demanded an immediate revision of the nation's tertiary programs.

Education Minister Pushes For Overhaul Of Course Outline In Universities

He said the curriculum needs to be changed because the high level of unemployment stems from the fact that universities are training the graduates in courses for which there are no jobs.

The Minister's thoughts support the calls for policymakers who are demanding the upgrade of education in the country to make it more career-focused.

As more new graduates struggle to find suitable jobs after years of education, Ghana's unemployment rate rises yearly.

Some netizens have also taken to social media to share their perspectives on the move by the Minister, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Getting A Job With A First Class Honours Degree Is Now Difficult In Ghana: Graduate Shares Story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady, Theresa Adusei who graduated from the University Of Ghana with first-class honours had searched in vain for a decent job.

Despite that feat in her academic journey, she suffered the plight several Ghanaian youths face i.e. unemployment.

Theresa narrated how difficult it was to get a job and how her first-class degree didn't secure her a white colour job.

