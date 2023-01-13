The government has lamented the 30% increment given to public workers for the 2023 financial year

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta says the move will take a massive toll on the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document

He however adds that the increment which takes effect from January 1, 2023, will ensure a peaceful working environment

The government has bemoaned the 30% increment given to public workers.

According to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta the move will take a massive toll on the government’s finances and the 2023 budget statement and economic policy.

National Tripartite Committee Agrees 30% Base Pay Increment After Series Of Negotiations

This comes after the National Tripartite Committee agreed to increase the base pay following a series of negotiations with organized labour.

The committee on several occasions failed to reach a common ground after organised labour proposed a 60% increment to compensate for the harsh economic conditions. The government however insisted that it could only pay less than a 20% increment.

Following several discussions, the committee decided to approve the 30% raise on January 12, 2023, which takes effect from January 1, 2023.

The finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, spoke to the media shortly after and expressed confidence that the raise will guarantee a calm workplace atmosphere.

“This is going to take a toll on the budget, but I am confident that with enhanced productivity and the commitment that we have given to each other, it will ensure that there is peace in this country as we look at pension and labour issues.”

Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, executive secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), reaffirmed the association's commitment to working with the government to broaden its tax base in order to promote national development.

Organised Labour Declares Strike Over Possible Use Of Pension Funds For Debt Exchange Programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that organised labour had declared an indefinite strike from Tuesday, December 27, 2022, over proposals by the government to touch pension funds as part of its debt exchange programme.

They want the government to give them assurance that workers' pension funds will not be affected by the programme.

The debt exchange programme announced by the government is aimed at managing its unsustainable debt, preventing default and stabilising the troubled economy.

