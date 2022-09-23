A young lady has recently got people celebrating her after she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ghana

Annette Proschia indicated that she graduated with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.0. from the establishment

Her accomplishment has inspired many netizens after they saw her Instagram post accompanied by her graduation photos

When determined Annette Proschia set foot at the University of Ghana to study for her undergraduate degree, her goal was to graduate with a GPA of 4.0.

After years of swotting, Proschia graduated with a bachelor of Arts first-class degree from the establishment.

Sharing her remarkable achievement in an Instagram post, she said God proved to ''me that my dreams are valid''.

Lady who achieved first-class from University of Ghana shares graduation photos. Credit: annette_proschia.

Source: Instagram

Did she earn a GPA of 4.0?

''Where God guides, He provides. My dream was to graduate with a GPA of 4.0. It wasn’t all rosy, but God proved to me that my dreams are valid.

''I am not only honored to graduate, but I graduated with honors., thanks to the God of the midnight hour,'' she shared with photos.

Proschia posed in her graduation regalia with confidence for the camera on graduation day. Her post, which included stunning snaps, has gained reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens congratulate Annette Proschia

